Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,291 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,605,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,149,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,463,000 after buying an additional 154,934 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $299,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.12. 1,008,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,218. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $121.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.52.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. First Analysis lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.31.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.