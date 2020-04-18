Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 2,380 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.35% of Lancaster Colony worth $13,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,961,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of LANC traded up $2.66 on Friday, reaching $143.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.57. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $166.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $355.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.51 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th.

LANC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lancaster Colony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.