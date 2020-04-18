Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 94,870 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,870 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $25,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 121,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 197.8% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 412,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 273,811 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 125,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 174,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.86. 5,062,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,971,836. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

