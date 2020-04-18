Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 382,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 1.7% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ecolab worth $59,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.75. 1,265,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $211.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $155,766,596.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

