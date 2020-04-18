Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 2.0% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.31% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $69,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,611,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. State Street Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.51. 668,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,388. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.38 and a 200 day moving average of $401.46. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $454.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.00.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

