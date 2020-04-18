Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 10,767 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,767 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Paychex worth $34,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,609. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.