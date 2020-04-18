Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $17,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,075,000 after buying an additional 3,157,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after buying an additional 910,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,794,000 after buying an additional 784,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.04.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $157.29. 3,552,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,775,906. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $157.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

