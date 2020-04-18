Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 381 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 1.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $49,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens raised Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,026,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,821. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.54.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.