Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 44,135 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,135 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $863,079,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $125,664,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,634 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 600.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,490,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.98.

USB traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.06. 10,691,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,665,051. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

