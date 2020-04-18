Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises 1.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ResMed worth $43,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $1,093,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in ResMed by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in ResMed by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD traded up $3.84 on Friday, hitting $165.16. 713,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,056. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.86 and a 200-day moving average of $151.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.81 and a 12-month high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,184,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $1,144,679.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,227,566.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,978. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

