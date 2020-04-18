WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Sells 108,748 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 108,748 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 4.5% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST owned approximately 0.05% of Facebook worth $250,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.95.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,838 shares of company stock worth $17,329,246 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,574,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,924,918. The company has a market cap of $510.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.30 and its 200-day moving average is $193.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

