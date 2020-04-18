Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 5.4% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. State Street Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,143,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.69. 15,818,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,174,886. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.04. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $300.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

