Westoz Investment (ASX:WIC) Trading Down 2.4%

Westoz Investment Company Limited (ASX:WIC) fell 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.80 ($0.57) and last traded at A$0.80 ($0.57), 23,500 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.82 ($0.58).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07.

In other Westoz Investment news, insider Jay Hughes purchased 73,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.95 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$70,119.00 ($49,729.79). Insiders purchased a total of 118,500 shares of company stock worth $105,844 in the last 90 days.

Westoz Investment Company Limited is an equity fund launched and managed by Westoz Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in companies that are outside the Top 100 stocks on ASX.

