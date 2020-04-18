WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WOW. Raymond James downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of WideOpenWest from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. 1,586,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,428. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.50. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $9.36.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $99,893.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,619,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,325.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in WideOpenWest by 999.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Read More: Cash Flow

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.