Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98,560 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.36% of Willdan Group worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLDN. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 364,718 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 286,520 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 378,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 62,079 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 509,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,199,000 after acquiring an additional 50,624 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 78,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,806. The company has a market cap of $234.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.37. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Willdan Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WLDN shares. BidaskClub cut Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

