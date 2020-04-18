Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2,506.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 7.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,404,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,617. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

