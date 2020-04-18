Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Adobe by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,672,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $344.11. 3,325,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,247. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The firm has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

