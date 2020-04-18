Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 80.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.51. 905,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,018. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.87.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

