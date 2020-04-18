Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Invests $301,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 367.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 167,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the period.

VNQ traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $76.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,773,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,532,345. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

