Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 433,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,219,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter.

GLD traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,646,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,329,426. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

