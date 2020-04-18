Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,999,869,000 after buying an additional 1,049,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,093,652,000. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TH Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

NYSE BABA traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $209.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,552,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,228,112. The firm has a market cap of $533.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.