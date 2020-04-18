Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 122 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after purchasing an additional 614,433 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,922,552,000 after buying an additional 471,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $7.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,822,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $283.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

