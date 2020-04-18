Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,557 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $197,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,973,000 after buying an additional 6,201,411 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,705,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,264,000 after buying an additional 2,792,959 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,391,366 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,040,000 after buying an additional 2,503,166 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 726.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,510,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,301 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. 91,903,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,880,528. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

