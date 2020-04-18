Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 53,573 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,573 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.66. 3,190,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,711. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

