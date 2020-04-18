Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after purchasing an additional 137,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,256,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,677,000 after buying an additional 62,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKL traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. 352,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

