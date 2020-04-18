Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion.

Shares of WIT opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Wipro has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Get Wipro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.