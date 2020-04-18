WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Shares Down 5.3%

WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.72 and last traded at $63.87, approximately 15,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 14,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.46.

Several analysts have weighed in on WCAGY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average is $65.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

