WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Shares Down 3.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) shares dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.28 and last traded at $33.45, approximately 386,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 538,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DEM)
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.
