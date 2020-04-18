WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Shares Down 3.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) shares dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.28 and last traded at $33.45, approximately 386,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 538,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DEM)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

