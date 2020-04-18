WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) Shares Down 2.7%

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.13, approximately 9,128 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USMF. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund in the 4th quarter worth $595,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 322,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter.

