WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Lifted to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MRWSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 27,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,161. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

