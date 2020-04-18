Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $170.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Workday from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Workday from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.63.

WDAY traded up $6.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.30. 2,987,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Workday has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $226.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $14,851,573.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,335 shares of company stock worth $78,490,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after buying an additional 50,732 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

