WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in WP Carey were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WP Carey by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in WP Carey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 76,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in WP Carey by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WP Carey by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in WP Carey by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.96. 839,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,137. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.07. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.20%.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,368.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

