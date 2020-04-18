Xplore Wealth (ASX:XPL) Stock Price Down 100%

Xplore Wealth Ltd (ASX:XPL) dropped 100% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.05 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.04), approximately 135,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$33,169.00 ($23,524.11).

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.08.

Xplore Wealth Company Profile (ASX:XPL)

Xplore Wealth Limited operates as an independent platform provider and investment administrator with a specialization in managed accounts in Australia. It offers platform, administration, and technology solutions to stockbrokers, wealth managers, and financial advisory firms. Its investment solutions include wrap and superannuation, managed discretionary account, and broking solutions.

