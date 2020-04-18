Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the March 15th total of 16,249,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Scotiabank raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,165,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 509,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,293,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 46,214 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AUY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 27,711,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,794,281. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.14. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

