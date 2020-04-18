Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL) Trading Down 100%

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) dropped 100% on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.20 ($0.14) and last traded at A$0.20 ($0.14), approximately 27,000 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$100,118.00 ($71,005.67).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00.

About Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL)

Yandal Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Australia. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Ironstone Well project comprising four tenements covering approximately 253 square kilometers located in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia.

