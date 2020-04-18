Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. Limoneira reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 244.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $41.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.30 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Limoneira from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,478,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 343,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 85,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 283,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $230.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

