Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 163.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.83% and a negative return on equity of 90.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIGL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Shares of RIGL stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.66. 2,392,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $277.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.27. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,976,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,302 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 921,371 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 935,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 611,561 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,062,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 572,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

