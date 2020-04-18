Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 62.93% and a negative net margin of 2,467.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VBIV shares. ValuEngine downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

NASDAQ:VBIV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.28. 4,528,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,942. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $194.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 26,805 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.