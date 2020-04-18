Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 62.93% and a negative net margin of 2,467.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VBIV shares. ValuEngine downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

NASDAQ:VBIV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.28. 4,528,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,942. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $194.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 26,805 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.