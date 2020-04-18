Zacks: Analysts Expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Matador Resources posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $4.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $4.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $25.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Kenneth L. Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $97,700.00. Also, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $89,910.00. Insiders bought a total of 461,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,724 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $960,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 554,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 126,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 657,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.42. 4,984,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,467,501. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

