Zacks: Analysts Expect NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.69). NanoString Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.23 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 78.73%.

Several research firms have commented on NSTG. ValuEngine raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ NSTG traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.58. 307,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.15. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $771,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,770.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $672,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,112 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.