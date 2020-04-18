Zacks: Analysts Expect Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $679.80 Million

Analysts expect Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) to post $679.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $685.98 million and the lowest is $669.08 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $718.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 826.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. 2,404,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.83. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

