Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) will report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. Gamida Cell reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08.

Several research firms have commented on GMDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gamida Cell from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gamida Cell stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 22.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,517. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $94.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.50.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

