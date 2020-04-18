Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,517,000 after acquiring an additional 320,001 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 37,301 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,644,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,331. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

