Zacks: Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Cantel Medical’s rating score has improved by 15.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $73.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cantel Medical an industry rank of 26 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMD. Sidoti cut their price objective on Cantel Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cantel Medical from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of Cantel Medical stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.76. 646,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,094. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.15. Cantel Medical has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $93.87.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). Cantel Medical had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

