Zacks: Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Era Group an industry rank of 209 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Era Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Era Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of ERA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 187,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,046. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Era Group has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Era Group had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $60.38 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Era Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Era Group in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Era Group in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Era Group in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Era Group in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Era Group

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

