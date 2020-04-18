Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) to Hold

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

BEAT traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 219,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,134. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. BioTelemetry has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $112.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioTelemetry will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,788,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

