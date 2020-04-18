Zacks Investment Research Increases Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $56.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target lifted by Zacks Investment Research to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.23. 2,143,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after buying an additional 650,769 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,277,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,343,000 after purchasing an additional 127,424 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,340,000 after purchasing an additional 332,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,321,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

