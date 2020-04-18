Zacks Investment Research Lowers TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) to Hold

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It is focused on providing fully-underwritten capital solutions to middle market companies. The Company specializes in standalone first-lien loans, standalone second-lien loans, mezzanine loans, unitranche loans. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. 771,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 61.47%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven Pluss purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ross purchased 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $56,283.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at $500,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,126 shares of company stock worth $338,176. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,772,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,929,000 after buying an additional 134,036 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,445,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 839,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 539,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 44,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.