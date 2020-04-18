Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) to Buy

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Get Mamamancini's alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mamamancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of MMMB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,440. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 million, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.07. Mamamancini’s has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.

About Mamamancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mamamancini’s (MMMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mamamancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mamamancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.