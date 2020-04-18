Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of MarineMax from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

HZO traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. 380,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,156 shares of company stock valued at $216,768. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

